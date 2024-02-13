iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

