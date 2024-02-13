Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $227.80 million, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $152,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,713,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,392,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 1,599,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iteris by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 82,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 429,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

