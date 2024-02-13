Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 3.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $33,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. 351,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,624. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39.
About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
