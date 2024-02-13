Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.94) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($54.31) to GBX 4,600 ($58.10) in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,995 ($50.45) on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.62). The firm has a market cap of £99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,436.33, a PEG ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,816.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,924.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 36.47 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Unilever’s payout ratio is 5,395.68%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

