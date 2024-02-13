John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BTO opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $37.99.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

