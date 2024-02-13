John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:BTO opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $37.99.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
