JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $178.30. The stock has a market cap of $505.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

