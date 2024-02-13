JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $43.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.11.

NYSE G opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genpact by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 28,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Genpact by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 612,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Genpact by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

