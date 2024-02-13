JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $193.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSY. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.76. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

