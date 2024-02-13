JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Up 141.3% in January

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the January 15th total of 534,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,648,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,245,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 111,585 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
JEPQ stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.