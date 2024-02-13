JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Up 141.3% in January

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the January 15th total of 534,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,648,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,245,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 111,585 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JEPQ stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

