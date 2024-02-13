Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 529,289 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,289 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund makes up about 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $33,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 47,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

