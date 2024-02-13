Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90,592 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $77,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $99,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of NYSE KTF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

