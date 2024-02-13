Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,380 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 12.27% of Feutune Light Acquisition worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLFV. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,683,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,791,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLFV remained flat at $10.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,165. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

