Karpus Management Inc. Has $24.35 Million Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,653 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.28% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $24,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VKQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 24,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,900. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.