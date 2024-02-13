Karpus Management Inc. Has $36.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,221,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.53. 1,585,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,604. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $250.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.