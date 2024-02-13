Karpus Management Inc. Has $48.44 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,468 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises 1.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $48,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 9,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

