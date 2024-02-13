Karpus Management Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,713 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.74% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 85.9% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 552,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 255,411 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 942,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 23.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVII traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,440. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

