Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,592 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 4.54% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 12,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0388 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

