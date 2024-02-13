Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,105 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 398,306 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

