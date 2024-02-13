Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 723,592 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,612,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,592 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund comprises about 3.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $107,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 30,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,574. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

