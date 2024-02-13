Karpus Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 916,805 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

