Karpus Management Inc. Sells 144,154 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,119,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,154 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 4.48% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,010. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

