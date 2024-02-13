KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KB Home worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

KB Home Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of KBH opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

