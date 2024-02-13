Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.4 %

KVUE stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 407,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,869 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $2,466,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

