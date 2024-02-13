Knuff & Co LLC Buys 14,124 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. 8,345,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,335,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

