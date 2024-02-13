Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 4.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,665. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

