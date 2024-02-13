Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. 5,679,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,421,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

