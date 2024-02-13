Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27 to $0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +5 to +7% yr/yr or $1.770 billion to $1.804 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

DNUT opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

