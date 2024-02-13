Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $240.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $227.50 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.60 and its 200 day moving average is $213.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

