LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 853.3% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

LVTX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 557.33% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. As a group, analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

