Lee Financial Co Acquires 583 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $46.14. 408,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,067. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.