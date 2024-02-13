Lee Financial Co Buys 76 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 567,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $170,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,350,524.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,373 shares of company stock worth $354,264,874. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.85. 7,182,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,336,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

