Lee Financial Co Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNH traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $522.91. 1,029,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $483.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

