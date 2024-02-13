Lee Financial Co Has $6.36 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. 333,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

