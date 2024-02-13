Lee Financial Co Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.