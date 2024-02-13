Lee Financial Co Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 1,575,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.