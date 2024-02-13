Lee Financial Co Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.4% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,975. The company has a market capitalization of $310.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

