Lee Financial Co Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.41. 1,107,086 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.