Lee Financial Co Sells 184 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.08 on Tuesday, reaching $430.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,680,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,954,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

