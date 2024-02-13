Lee Financial Co Sells 2,044 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,552,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 219,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.77. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

