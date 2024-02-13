Lee Financial Co Sells 233 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

Linde stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.12. 318,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $319.23 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

