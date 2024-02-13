Lee Financial Co Sells 37,040 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,040 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 8.4% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $45,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,082,000 after acquiring an additional 56,325 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 154,470 shares during the period.

FNDX stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.78. 79,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,121. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

