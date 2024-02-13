Lee Financial Co Sells 429 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 401,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,265. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

