Lee Financial Co Sells 437 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2,329.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.47. 362,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,537. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

