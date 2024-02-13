Lee Financial Co Takes $436,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.29. 845,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

