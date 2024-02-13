Lee Financial Co Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lee Financial Co lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,151,457. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.26.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

