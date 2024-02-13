Leerink Partnrs Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBX
Synlogic Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.
About Synlogic
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synlogic
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.