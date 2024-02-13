Leerink Partnrs Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

SYBX stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

