Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY24 guidance to $7.50 to $7.90 EPS.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Institutional Trading of Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.