Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $114.56, but opened at $119.65. Leidos shares last traded at $120.48, with a volume of 341,637 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

