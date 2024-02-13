LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.88

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 3595022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get LianBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LianBio

LianBio Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that LianBio will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio

(Get Free Report)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.