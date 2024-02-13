Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $17.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.87.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $13.83 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,625,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after buying an additional 137,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $314,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $25,578,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

